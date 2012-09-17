Tessera expects increase in revenue

Tessera Technologies has announced financial guidance for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012.

Third quarter 2012 total revenue is expected to range between 66.5 million USD and 69.0 million USD, the company said in a statement, an increase of approximately 8% to 12% from the prior quarter.



Revenue from the Intellectual Property (IP) segment is expected to range between 53.0 million USD and 54.0 million USD, and includes the payment of approximately 20 million USD for its win in a dispute with Amkor Technology, Inc.



DigitalOptics segment revenue is expected to be in the range of 13.5 million USD to 15.0 million USD. Products and services revenues are expected to be in the range of 11.5 million USD to 12.5 million USD. DigitalOptics royalties and license fees are expected to be in the range of 2.0 million USD to 2.5 million USD.