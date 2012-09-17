Components | September 17, 2012
Interview: Analog Devices on growth and innovation
Evertiq sat down with Dr. Carsten Suckrow, Analog Devices, Vice President, EMEA Sales, to talk about the company's plans for the future, growth markets and the importance of becoming a solution partner.
Suckrow thinks Analog Devices (ADI) is progressing nicely – particularly after the record year the company just experienced – earning three billion USD. The company hopes to continue this growth by investing in innovation. Roughly twenty percent of the company’s revenue is invested in R&D. “This is how we pitch ADI. We are a solution partner not a component partner anymore,” says Suckrow.
Despite an economy that's seen its fair share of challenges recently, Europe was actually the largest growing business, percentage wise as well as absolutely, for the company in the last fiscal year.
From the outside this is somewhat surprising, given the everyday barrage of bad news stories we see on the European economy, but Suckrow says that a good industrial footprint has been a key to the regions success.
“It's very much linked to the very strong industrial footprint we have in Europe. I think after the financial crisis a lot of the thought processes in our customer base was again very much linked to the healthy discussion on how can you be innovative, how can you bring the next generation to the market, how can you make industrial solutions and industry products, the manufacturing process, more energy efficient”.
While Consumer products have shrunk from forty percent of the company's market share to twenty percent, three sectors in particular are growing in Europe: the automotive, communications and medical sectors have all been bright spots.
“We moved away from B2C toward B2B, which has the advantage of very stable long-term revenue streams. It fits to the ADI portfolio of having products which last very long on the markets, up to 30 years. And we have very nicely managed growth in those areas of communications infrastructure and automotive,” says Suckrow. “If you think of the most innovative companies in those two segments, it's all leading again to European customers, even Scandinavia customers”.
The automotive sector is being driven by a desire for more active passive safety and infotainment demand. In the communications industry it’s the “endless appetite for bandwidth,” as Suckrow puts it. At a certain point in time companies need to invest in the infrastructure and this where ADI comes in.
MEMS solutions are growing on the back of these industry demands. “We have just seen the tip of the iceberg for the MEMs business in industrial applications”. Vibration control is a great example of this he says.
The company predicts the European business will increase roughly by 7 percent over the next years spurred by these growth markets. Of course to succeed, Suckrow’s vision requires increased involvement between the customer and ADI – more like a partnership.
“My vision with a customer is that their lead architect is sitting with our industry expert. They sit in one room and on the white board they have a lively discussion about how they can design this complete signal chain”.
© ADI“Over the last five years, whether there was a crisis or not, we have kept roughly an investment schedule of 500 million US dollars per year on the R&D side,” he says. With more and more complexity in the industry, customer engagement now requires the company to position itself as a high service, high value solution partner, says Suckrow.
Despite an economy that's seen its fair share of challenges recently, Europe was actually the largest growing business, percentage wise as well as absolutely, for the company in the last fiscal year.
From the outside this is somewhat surprising, given the everyday barrage of bad news stories we see on the European economy, but Suckrow says that a good industrial footprint has been a key to the regions success.
“It's very much linked to the very strong industrial footprint we have in Europe. I think after the financial crisis a lot of the thought processes in our customer base was again very much linked to the healthy discussion on how can you be innovative, how can you bring the next generation to the market, how can you make industrial solutions and industry products, the manufacturing process, more energy efficient”.
While Consumer products have shrunk from forty percent of the company's market share to twenty percent, three sectors in particular are growing in Europe: the automotive, communications and medical sectors have all been bright spots.
“We moved away from B2C toward B2B, which has the advantage of very stable long-term revenue streams. It fits to the ADI portfolio of having products which last very long on the markets, up to 30 years. And we have very nicely managed growth in those areas of communications infrastructure and automotive,” says Suckrow. “If you think of the most innovative companies in those two segments, it's all leading again to European customers, even Scandinavia customers”.
The automotive sector is being driven by a desire for more active passive safety and infotainment demand. In the communications industry it’s the “endless appetite for bandwidth,” as Suckrow puts it. At a certain point in time companies need to invest in the infrastructure and this where ADI comes in.
MEMS solutions are growing on the back of these industry demands. “We have just seen the tip of the iceberg for the MEMs business in industrial applications”. Vibration control is a great example of this he says.
The company predicts the European business will increase roughly by 7 percent over the next years spurred by these growth markets. Of course to succeed, Suckrow’s vision requires increased involvement between the customer and ADI – more like a partnership.
“My vision with a customer is that their lead architect is sitting with our industry expert. They sit in one room and on the white board they have a lively discussion about how they can design this complete signal chain”.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments