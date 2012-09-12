Components | September 12, 2012
AMD has invested in CiiNOW
AMD, through AMD Ventures, has invested in the software company CiiNOW. The company has selected AMD Radeon Graphics as Preferred Solution.
“CiiNOW is on the cutting edge of online game streaming technology, and it’s clear we share the same vision to drive the cloud gaming industry forward and ultimately provide the best gaming experience,” said Manju Hegde, corporate vice president, Heterogeneous Applications and Developer Solutions at AMD. “AMD’s investment signifies our mutual drive to liberate gamers from today’s constraints and move us to the next era of digital content.”
“The combination of CiiNOW’s turnkey cloud platforms powered by AMD’s best-in-class GPU hardware makes AMD an ideal technology partner for CiiNOW,” said Ron Haberman, chief executive officer and co-founder of CiiNOW. “Game publishers, retailers and carriers now have a technology solution they can employ to deliver a best-in-class cloud gaming solution as the industry continues to transition from physical media to digital distribution.”
