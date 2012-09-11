HP expands planned layoffs by 2000

More bad news for employees of HP. The company has announced that it will expand planned cuts by 2000, leaving the total amount of jobs to go at 29,000.

Derived from lay-offs and early retirement offers, the cuts will be made before 2014 . Costs of the cuts have also been raised, now up to 3.7 billion USD, from a previously announced 3.5 billion USD.