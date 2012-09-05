Televes goes with Sigma Designs' SoC

Televes has selected httv's "httvBOX" turn-key solution based on Sigma Designs' SMP8670 SoC for its free-to-air hybrid STB (set-top box).

Spain-based Televes is the first set-top-box manufacturer to use the combination of Sigma's SoC and the HbbTV turn-key solution. The initial deployment is targeted to the growing hybrid market in Europe. With Httv's expansion plans for Russia and Asia, all three companies are well positioned to take full advantage of new market opportunities.



"Televes is excited to partner with Sigma Designs and httv in our Zas Hbb set-top box," said Sergio Martin, Communications Director at Televes Corporation.



"We are thrilled to announce the first deployment of an STB incorporating the Sigma-based 'httvBOX' solution, which offers best in class performance for interactive broadcast standards such as HbbTV," said Waheed Rasheed, VP of Marketing at Sigma Designs. "Our open framework SDK solution for SMP8670 that supports QT-Webkit enabled the fast port of httvBOX middleware, and the partnership between Sigma Designs and httv has resulted in a highly interactive and cost-effective hybrid solution to the fast growing European FTA market."