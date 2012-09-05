Arm fears slowdown, lowers recruitment

Warren East, chief executive of Arm Holdings, fears a slowdown sales in the second half of the year.

In an interview with the Financial Times, East said the company was to pull back on recruitment plans in 2012 in anticipation of a slowdown in sales in the second half of the year. The last three years the company has hired between 200 to 250 engineers each year, however numbers will be lower in 2012.



East said that the company does not expect the usual end-of-year upturn in sales due to economic uncertainty and consumer hesitancy.