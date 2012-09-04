Fujitsu Semiconductor to transfer facilities to J-Devices

Fujitsu Semiconductor will transfer ownership of LSI assembly and test facilities to J-Devices.

It is expected that a conclusive agreement will be signed and the transaction completed by the end of this year.



In accordance with the agreement, by the end of this year ownership of FIM's Miyagi Plant and Aizu Plant is scheduled to be transferred to J-Devices, which will then take over the operation of these manufacturing facilities.



All employees of the two plants are expected to be transferred to J-Devices. In addition, FIM plans a staged transfer of equipment from its Kyushu Plant to J-Devices facilities also located in Kyushu, and ultimately will transfer all of its manufacturing capability. After the transfer is complete, the manufacturing currently conducted at FIM's Kyushu Plant will take place with the same high standards for quality at J-Devices' facilities.



Employees of FIM's Kyushu Plant are scheduled to be transferred to J-Devices or reassigned within the Fujitsu Group.



The products that are currently being made at the assembly and test facilities to be transferred will be produced by J-Devices.