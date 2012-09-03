Components | September 03, 2012
HSA Foundation has six new members
The Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) Foundation has - with Apical, Arteris Inc., MulticoreWare Inc., Sonics, Symbio and Vivante Corporation six new members.
These new members have joined at different levels including: supporter, contributor and associate. Working closely with the founder members of AMD, ARM, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics and Texas Instruments (TI), the new members will contribute to the growing adoption of HSA in heterogeneous computing.
“As the word gets out about the HSA Foundation, we’re experiencing a groundswell of support from a wide range of companies that are interested in power-efficiency and heterogeneous computing,” said Greg Stoner, vice president and managing director of the HSA Foundation. “HSA will enable the next era of computing from mobile and embedded to HPC and cloud computing, but it requires having a full value chain in place from silicon to IP to ISVs.”
“HSA will usher in a new era of advanced processing capabilities,” said K. Charles Janac, president and chief executive officer of Arteris. “To optimize for power and performance, we will provide network-on-chip interconnect IP and system IP that will make HSA systems-on-chip more efficient, minimizing power consumption and size for consumer electronics, mobile, automotive and other applications.”
“Technology companies are rushing to deliver products that satisfy the growing appetite for connected devices and content,” said Jack Browne, vice president of marketing at Sonics. “Our broad portfolio of system IP, which includes network, memory, power and security subsystems, helps leading SoC vendors build better chips, faster and at lower cost. Sonics’ support of HSA will further accelerate SoC and OEM vendors’ time-to-market and put the next-generation of connected devices in consumers’ hands sooner.”
- Supporter -- Arteris – a supplier of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP solutions; MulticoreWare – a software tool and library provider
- Contributor[/b] -- Apical – specialised in advanced image processing technology; Sonics – a supplier of system IP for cloud-scale SoCs; Symbio – a provider of R&D innovation services and outsourced product development solutions
- [b]Associate -- Vivante – specialised in graphics and GPU Compute technologies for handheld, consumer and embedded devices
