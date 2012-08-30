Components | August 30, 2012
STMicro and FAW Group with joint lab
STMicroelectronics, together with China FAW Group Corporation (FAW), established a joint laboratory in the FAW Group Research and Development Center.
FAW will adopt ST's microcontrollers (MCUs), Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs) and smart drivers in their advanced research in automotive electronics platforms.
The joint lab will focus on advanced research in automotive electronics systems.
"China is a huge market for automotive semiconductors and China's automotive shipments have ranked No. 1 worldwide for three consecutive years. Today, automotive safety and comfort are attracting increased attention from consumers and the market for automotive electronics is also growing dramatically," said Jun Li, Deputy Chief Engineer and Director of FAW R&D Center. "The cooperation between FAW and ST will drive our innovation in automotive-electronics technologies to support our development of optimized products at competitive cost, while strengthening our technological competences by overcoming technical constraints."
"A collaboration between FAW, the leading automotive manufacturer in China, and ST, ranking the 1st supplier of automotive ICs in China in 201, and the 3rd automotive supplier globally in 2011, will contribute to FAW developing advanced vehicles that well address the market," said Edoardo Merli, Head of Marketing & Application, Automotive Product Group, STMicroelectronics Greater China & South Asia Region. "ST is already well-positioned in the applications of power-train, car body, and safety, as well as infotainment, and that position is well recognized among Chinese car makers and we are confident this cooperation will further strengthen ST's position in China's automotive electronics industry."
