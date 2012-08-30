S3 Group licenses DAC to Aptina

S3 Group has licensed a Video Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) to Aptina for an upcoming CMOS image sensor.

“We chose S3 Group because of their expertise in DAC design, their extensive knowledge of the target process, the availability of a suitable DAC, their price competiveness and that they could meet our delivery schedule.,” said Sion Quinlan, Aptina’s Director of Circuit IP. “During the development, they kept us fully informed through scheduled project meetings and offered us excellent support during the integration and bring up phase of our project.”



“Our Mixed-Signal IPs enable our customers to differentiate their end-products, reduce their design risk and therefore accelerate their time-to-revenue. Aptina is recognized as an innovator in imaging solutions and has a reputation for working with and deploying leading-edge technology for use in a wide range of products from smartphones to cameras to cars. Customers like Aptina enable S3 Group to remain at the cutting edge of high performance Mixed Signal development. We look forward to building further on this successful project.” said Dermot Barry, VP Silicon, S3 Group.