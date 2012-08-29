Jabra PRO 9450 Flex JP headset integrates Dialog technology

Jabra has adopted Dialog Semiconductor 's short-range wireless audio ICs to create the Jabra PRO(TM) 9450 Flex JP headset

The Jabra PRO 9450 Flex JP is the first system to use Dialog's chips for the Japanese variant of the DECT standard. It has up to a 120-metre range, delivers up to 10 hours of talk time and integrates Dialog's SC14480 single-chip CAT-iq IC in the headset, with Dialog's LMX4180 DECT transceiver and SC14450 high-end baseband processor in the base-station.



"A growing number of OEMs are realising the potential that DECT has in enabling long range, high-performance, low power robust systems with ample bandwidth; integrating the technology into a greater range of applications," said Asmund Tielens, Vice President & General Manager Connectivity and Automotive & Industrial Business Group of Dialog. "Jabra was among the first to see this potential and is a brand renowned for innovation, exceptional quality and sleek design; and the 9450 Flex JP is no exception," concluded Tielens.