Renesas licenses Tensilica's HiFi Audio/Voice DSP

Renesas Electronics has signed a corporate-wide license for Tensilica's HiFi Audio/Voice DSP (digital signal processor), to be used in a variety of SOCs (system on chips) for mobile handsets, tablets, automotive, and other multimedia devices.

"We selected the HiFi Audio DSP for its power-efficient and small-area architecture, the availability of a wide range of fully optimized codecs from Tensilica, and the best software development tools," stated Hiromi Watanabe, general manager of SoC Software Platform Division, SoC Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "We were also impressed with its proven track record with high-volume applications and its large third-party ecosystem. By utilizing the resources of such third-party partners, we will be able to support our customers' wide-ranging needs."



"By adopting our HiFi DSP, Renesas can quickly add sophisticated voice and audio capabilities to a wide range of SOCs for mobile, automotive, and other entertainment applications," stated Larry Przywara, Tensilica's senior director of Multimedia Marketing. "The combination of the most efficient audio/voice DSP, the broadest third-party support ,and a C-based programming model will enable Renesas to develop best-in-class products."