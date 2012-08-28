Inotera makes top leadership changes

Inotera has made several changes to its top leadership team, the company announced on Friday.

The changes were made in response to the resignation of Jih Lien from his post as Chairman of the company effective August 24th, 2012, while continuing to serve as Director on Inotera’s Board.



Charles Kau has been elected as Chairman of Inotera’s Board of Directors effective August 24th, 2012, succeeding Jih Lien.



As a result of his election as Chairman of the Board, Charles Kau resigned as President of the company effective August 31st, 2012. Charles will continue to serve as spokesperson for Inotera.



Scott Meikle, currently serving as Executive Vice President, will succeed Charles as President of Inotera effective September 1st, 2012 and be in charge of the daily operation of the company. Scott has been serving as Executive Vice President of Inotera for more than two years and has been working closely together with Charles in leading the company.



Yaw Wen Hu has been appointed Executive Vice President, effective September 1st, 2012.



Yaw Wen has been serving as Inotera’s Senior Vice President since June of 2010 and has most recently been in charge of the Advanced Technology Group.