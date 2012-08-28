MaxLinear and Panasonic cooperate

MaxLinear Inc. is collaborating with Panasonic Corporation’s Semiconductor Business Group for DVB-T2 set-top boxes (STB).

The design collaboration has resulted in DVB-T2 front-end network interface module (NIM) reference designs that include MaxLinear’s latest-generation MxL603 silicon tuner and Panasonic Semiconductor’s latest-generation MN88472 DVB-T2 demodulator LSI. One of the designs is a single-channel NIM that is cost optimized for single tuner “zapper” set-top boxes (STBs). The other design is a dual-channel NIM with low-cost splitter for dual-tuner personal video recorder (PVR) STBs.



The reference designs were developed and tested to comply with the latest DVB-T2 specifications, including Nordig 2.2, DTG D-Book version 7.0, and SANS 862:2012 (South Africa). A third-party independent lab certification test report will be available for the single-channel design to demonstrate compliance with both DTG D-Book and Nordig 2.2 standards.



“DVB-T2 market growth is accelerating and that puts a premium on time-to-market for STB manufacturers. This design collaboration provides our customers with a proven solution from two industry leaders,” said Brian Sprague, Vice President and General Manager, Broadband and Consumer Products. “Panasonic Semiconductor’s emphasis on low power consumption is a perfect match for our CMOS-based tuners that are the lowest-power solutions in the industry. In addition, both the MaxLinear and Panasonic Semiconductor devices have very high levels of integration that enable a fully featured system in a very small board footprint.”