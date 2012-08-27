Samsung joins ASML’s customer co-investment program

Samsung Electronics has joined ASML's Customer Co-Investment Program for Innovation and has committed to contribute EUR 276 million to ASML’s research and development of next generation lithography technologies over five years.

This completes the program, as the target for aggregate R&D funding commitments of EUR 1.38 billion has now been met. Samsung has also committed to invest EUR 503 million in a 3 percent ASML equity stake under the same general terms as the other program participants.



Under the Co-Investment Program, which was announced on July 9, 2012, ASML will accelerate the development of key lithography technologies needed to extend Moore’s Law, notably Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. These technologies will benefit the entire industry, and will enable smarter, more powerful, more energy-efficient and cheaper electronic devices for consumers.



With the full program target of research and development funding committed under the Customer Co-Investment Program, ASML no longer plans to solicit the participation of additional customers. As part of the program, Intel, TSMC and Samsung will each acquire ASML shares, equal to an aggregate 23 percent minority equity stake in ASML for EUR 3.85 billion in cash. The entire cash proceeds of the share issuance will be returned to ASML shareholders (not including participating customers) through a synthetic buy-back. The shares to be issued to Intel, TSMC and Samsung will be non-voting except in exceptional circumstances.