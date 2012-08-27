Components | August 27, 2012
IC Insights revises U.S. economic outlook
Although the U.S. economy’s importance to worldwide GDP growth has lessened over the past 15 years, it is by far the largest individual country economy in the world and still represents almost one-quarter of global GDP.
IC Insights estimates that 1H12 U.S. GDP growth was 1.7%, slightly lower than the 2.0% full-year U.S. GDP growth rate that IC Insights forecasts for 2012. It is generally agreed that the most significant factor that has been holding back the U.S. economy from displaying better GDP growth is the high unemployment level, which remained above 8.0% as of July 2012.
Overall, the U.S. employment picture has improved dramatically since the 2008-2009 recession when the U.S. economy lost an average of 256,000 jobs per month, but not enough to spur consistent quarterly GDP growth above 3.0%.
Although the monthly change figure for U.S. employment is typically erratic, the downward trend in the number of jobs added in the U.S. since January 2012 has many economists concerned. IC Insights believes that in order for its 2012 2.0% U.S. GDP growth rate forecast to come to fruition, the number of jobs added over the next eight months in the U.S. needs to average at least 150,000 per month, which is the average number of jobs per month that were added from January through July of this year.
Another indicator for the U.S. economy that IC Insights uses is the Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI), compiled by The Conference Board. This Index includes factors such as manufacturers’ new orders, stock prices, building permits, money supply, average initial weekly claims for unemployment, interest rates, and the index of consumer expectations.
Historical LEI figures are very volatile and one should not read too much into one month’s data point. However, the LEI for 1Q12 averaged 0.4% and the LEI averaged 0.0% in 2Q12, adding to the overall uncertainty regarding the worldwide economy at this time. The indicators reflect an economy that’s still struggling to gain momentum. Growth is slow, but choppy, and consumers, executives and investors are looking for more progress.
Overall, the U.S. employment picture has improved dramatically since the 2008-2009 recession when the U.S. economy lost an average of 256,000 jobs per month, but not enough to spur consistent quarterly GDP growth above 3.0%.
Although the monthly change figure for U.S. employment is typically erratic, the downward trend in the number of jobs added in the U.S. since January 2012 has many economists concerned. IC Insights believes that in order for its 2012 2.0% U.S. GDP growth rate forecast to come to fruition, the number of jobs added over the next eight months in the U.S. needs to average at least 150,000 per month, which is the average number of jobs per month that were added from January through July of this year.
Another indicator for the U.S. economy that IC Insights uses is the Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI), compiled by The Conference Board. This Index includes factors such as manufacturers’ new orders, stock prices, building permits, money supply, average initial weekly claims for unemployment, interest rates, and the index of consumer expectations.
Historical LEI figures are very volatile and one should not read too much into one month’s data point. However, the LEI for 1Q12 averaged 0.4% and the LEI averaged 0.0% in 2Q12, adding to the overall uncertainty regarding the worldwide economy at this time. The indicators reflect an economy that’s still struggling to gain momentum. Growth is slow, but choppy, and consumers, executives and investors are looking for more progress.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments