Qualcomm collaborates with LG

Qualcomm will supply the latest Snapdragon S4 Pro platform to LG Electronics.

The new smartphone - planned to be commercially available in Korea in September - will be the newest global device to come with a quad core CPU Snapdragon S4 processor as well as LTE capabilities together. The device will also include the Adreno 320 GPU and support for higher HD resolution displays.



“LG has a well-earned reputation for offering the latest and greatest in LTE devices, and we are excited to work with them to bring this commercial quad-core CPU and LTE-compatible Snapdragon platform to the global market,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president of product management at Qualcomm. “This device is designed to deliver a superior mobile experience and powerful LTE capabilities.”