u-blox’ LISA 3G module certified by Telstra

Swiss-based u‑blox has had its LISA-U200 UMTS/HSPA modem tested by Telstra. The product has been certified as being Telstra Mobile Network compatible.

“Following a comprehensive yet straightforward certification procedure, we are proud that our LISA-U200 wireless module is ready for use over Telstra’s 3G network which is the largest in Australia. Competent technical support provided by our local application engineers and by our wireless R&D center in Italy was key to achieving this approval,” said Adrian Tan, General Manager, u-blox APAC.