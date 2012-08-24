Fully integrated 1.8-V and 3.3-V, seven-channel relay driver

Texas Instruments claims the industry's first fully-integrated, seven-channel relay driver that can support low-voltage relays from as low as 1.8V up to 5V.

Key features of the ULN2003LV

High performance in noisy environments: Input resistor capacitor (RC) snubber improves the driver performance in noisy operating conditions.

Channel grouping for higher current loads: Internal input pull-down resistor allows input logic to be tri-stated for greater efficiency at higher loads.

Lower power: Seven low-output impedance drivers minimize on-chip power dissipation.

Wider device compatibility: The relay's 1.8-V to 5-V CMOS logic input interface is compatible with a wide range of microcontrollers and other logic interfaces.

Availability, packaging and pricing

The ULN2003LV relay driver replaces a handful of discrete components with a single device to drive lower voltages for data relays and rails within telecommunications equipment. Using the ULN2003LV integrated circuit (IC), customers can reduce board space by up to 80 percent, while lowering power consumption and cost.The ULN2003LV is available in 10-mmx4-mm, 16-pin SOIC and 5.1-mmx4.5-mm, 16-pin TSSOP packages. Suggested retail pricing in 100-unit quantities is USD 0.15.