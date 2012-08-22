Kilopass XPM in Tehuti product

Tehuti Networks has selected the Kilopass XPM (eXtra Permanent Memory) NVM IP core for its latest TN4010 single port 10GbE Controller.

"The migration from 1GbE to 10GbE in bandwidth-constrained workstation and low-end to mid-range network appliances, is beginning: a 10-fold increase in 10GbE Adapter and LAN-on-Motherboard (LOM) shipments over the next five years Crehan Research Inc. estimates," says Nir Sever, chief operation officer, Tehuti Networks. "And our new TN4010 controller, which consumes only 1 watt and is available at a sub-$10 price is helping accelerate 10GbE adoption in network adapters and LAN-on-motherboard (LOM) designs. Kilopass NVM IP was effective in helping us reach the low system price point and power consumption goals of our new TN4010 design."



"We are very excited to be part of the Tehuti TN4010 design that provides an order of magnitude boost in performance at very low power and cost levels," says Linh Hong, vice president of marketing and sales at Kilopass Technology Inc. "It demonstrates the ability of the anti-fuse 2T memory cell at the heart of all Kilopass NVM IP offerings to serve the most demanding network controller designs. And our track record of over 2 billion units shipped in over 300 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile and analog/mixed signal chip designs assures Tehuti that Kilopass NVM IP within the TN4010 design can serve in the most challenging end system application."