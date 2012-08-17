TSMC's first 100MHz access speed Embedded Flash IP

TSMC unveiled the foundry segment’s first 100MHz flash memory single-cycle access speed 90nm embedded flash IP targeting a wide range of automotive, communications and industrial microcontroller (MCU) products.

The new macro provides extremely high performance and excellent system efficiency that meets the demanding requirement of faster on-chip flash memory access and increasing CPU processor speeds. With its 100MHz flash access speed, the new IP enables superior integration with high-performance processors to boost processing performance.



Built on TSMC’s 90nm logic process node, the new macro delivers significantly reduced size and several times faster speed than its 0.18-micron counterpart. It provides single chip memory and logic functionality, saving board space and enhancing system reliability.



“This clearly is the right macro at the right time to meet the rigorous demands placed upon MCUs in automotive, communications and industrial applications,” said Sreedhar Natarajan, Director of Design & Technology Platform at TSMC. “The new IP is fully compatible with TSMC's 90nm logic process, allowing for re-use of existing embedded memories and logic libraries that promotes quick product ramp.”



TSMC is the only foundry that provides multiple-generation embedded flash IP that has passed automotive AEC-Q100 product qualification requirements.