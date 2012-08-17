Olimex signs with Digi-Key on global

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Olimex Ltd. have signed a global distribution agreement.

“Olimex has a strong following in the engineering community,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s Vice President of Global Semiconductor Product. “By adding Olimex to Digi-Key’s line card, we can now offer a wider range of development boards for our global customers’ engineering needs.”



Olimex is recognized as an approved Third Party Hardware Developer by Atmel, Freescale, Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.



“Digi-Key adds safe hands in delivering Olimex products to design engineers worldwide,” said Tsvetan Usunov, Olimex. “Teaming with Digi-Key instantly extends our reach into the engineering design community by making our products available through their Dynamic Catalog and global websites.”