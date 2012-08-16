Marvell claims a first

Marvell markets a single unified 3G platform featuring the new Marvell PXA988 and PXA986 combined with Marvell’s latest wireless combination technology, RF transceivers and integrated PMIC solutions.

“I believe Marvell’s advanced, single unified dual-core 3G platform will deliver high-performance, affordable smartphones and tablets to the global mass market. In the new era of the ‘Connected Lifestyle,’ I believe it is important for mobile devices, such as tablets, to have a highly integrated single-chip solution, combining a high-performance application processor and an always connected modem with high-end graphics and HD video capabilities,” said Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell. “I am very proud and thankful for Marvell's global team of talented engineers, partners and Tier-1 customers in the mobile ecosystem, for their hard work, innovation and dedication to move the industry forward faster.”



Marvell’s new PXA988 and PXA986 SoCs integrate high-performance, 1.2GHz dual-core processors with cutting-edge cellular modems to support advanced multimedia capabilities consumers demand for their mobile devices. The successor of Marvell’s PXA920 and PXA968 families of mobile processors, which currently power millions of devices by leading OEMs, the Marvell 3G platform combines field-proven modem technologies with new features designed to bring universal connectivity and high-performance, low-cost processing power to mobile devices around the world.



Designed specifically for the China 3G TD-SCDMA market, the new PXA988 is the next generation of the highly ubiquitous PXA920 family of mobile processors that powers millions of smartphones in China. Building from the momentum and success of the PXA920 and PXA920H, Marvell’s new single-chip, dual-core PXA988 features high performance Cortex A9 1.2GHz processors and full 1080p encode/decode capability, which makes it ideal for high-quality multimedia playback and video capturing.



The PXA988 is equipped with an integrated image signal processor (ISP), advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) that can achieve 192 million triangles per second (MT/s) and a breakthrough 533MHz LPDDR2 memory architecture for enhanced CPU and system performance.



The PXA988 features a TD-HSPA+ R8 modem which supports dual-carrier aggregation and represents the next-generation of TD-SCDMA technology. The new advanced modem also supports Dual SIM Dual Talk, which enables users to activate two services on a single smartphone, and Downlink Dual Carrier (DLDC).