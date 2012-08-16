Components | August 16, 2012
Marvell claims a first
Marvell markets a single unified 3G platform featuring the new Marvell PXA988 and PXA986 combined with Marvell’s latest wireless combination technology, RF transceivers and integrated PMIC solutions.
“I believe Marvell’s advanced, single unified dual-core 3G platform will deliver high-performance, affordable smartphones and tablets to the global mass market. In the new era of the ‘Connected Lifestyle,’ I believe it is important for mobile devices, such as tablets, to have a highly integrated single-chip solution, combining a high-performance application processor and an always connected modem with high-end graphics and HD video capabilities,” said Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell. “I am very proud and thankful for Marvell's global team of talented engineers, partners and Tier-1 customers in the mobile ecosystem, for their hard work, innovation and dedication to move the industry forward faster.”
Marvell’s new PXA988 and PXA986 SoCs integrate high-performance, 1.2GHz dual-core processors with cutting-edge cellular modems to support advanced multimedia capabilities consumers demand for their mobile devices. The successor of Marvell’s PXA920 and PXA968 families of mobile processors, which currently power millions of devices by leading OEMs, the Marvell 3G platform combines field-proven modem technologies with new features designed to bring universal connectivity and high-performance, low-cost processing power to mobile devices around the world.
Designed specifically for the China 3G TD-SCDMA market, the new PXA988 is the next generation of the highly ubiquitous PXA920 family of mobile processors that powers millions of smartphones in China. Building from the momentum and success of the PXA920 and PXA920H, Marvell’s new single-chip, dual-core PXA988 features high performance Cortex A9 1.2GHz processors and full 1080p encode/decode capability, which makes it ideal for high-quality multimedia playback and video capturing.
The PXA988 is equipped with an integrated image signal processor (ISP), advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) that can achieve 192 million triangles per second (MT/s) and a breakthrough 533MHz LPDDR2 memory architecture for enhanced CPU and system performance.
The PXA988 features a TD-HSPA+ R8 modem which supports dual-carrier aggregation and represents the next-generation of TD-SCDMA technology. The new advanced modem also supports Dual SIM Dual Talk, which enables users to activate two services on a single smartphone, and Downlink Dual Carrier (DLDC).
Marvell’s new PXA988 and PXA986 SoCs integrate high-performance, 1.2GHz dual-core processors with cutting-edge cellular modems to support advanced multimedia capabilities consumers demand for their mobile devices. The successor of Marvell’s PXA920 and PXA968 families of mobile processors, which currently power millions of devices by leading OEMs, the Marvell 3G platform combines field-proven modem technologies with new features designed to bring universal connectivity and high-performance, low-cost processing power to mobile devices around the world.
Designed specifically for the China 3G TD-SCDMA market, the new PXA988 is the next generation of the highly ubiquitous PXA920 family of mobile processors that powers millions of smartphones in China. Building from the momentum and success of the PXA920 and PXA920H, Marvell’s new single-chip, dual-core PXA988 features high performance Cortex A9 1.2GHz processors and full 1080p encode/decode capability, which makes it ideal for high-quality multimedia playback and video capturing.
The PXA988 is equipped with an integrated image signal processor (ISP), advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) that can achieve 192 million triangles per second (MT/s) and a breakthrough 533MHz LPDDR2 memory architecture for enhanced CPU and system performance.
The PXA988 features a TD-HSPA+ R8 modem which supports dual-carrier aggregation and represents the next-generation of TD-SCDMA technology. The new advanced modem also supports Dual SIM Dual Talk, which enables users to activate two services on a single smartphone, and Downlink Dual Carrier (DLDC).
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments