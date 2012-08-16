Microsemi on board Mars Rover mission

Several of Microsemi's space products were used in mission critical applications during the launch and flight to Mars, and continue to support the mission on the surface of Mars.

These applications include: launch systems; avionics; telemetry; navigation, drive control, mission computers; cameras; and other instruments.



"Microsemi has had the privilege of providing high-reliability semiconductor solutions for groundbreaking U.S. space programs dating back to the launch of the first Atlas rocket more than 50 years ago," said James J. Peterson, president and CEO of Microsemi. "The landing of the Curiosity rover on Mars is yet another historical milestone in space exploration, and a credit to American ingenuity and innovation. We are proud that our technology played a role in this significant event, and we salute NASA, JPL and all of the individuals on the successful landing of the Mars Curiosity rover."