Wolfson in Nokia's reaction bluetooth headset.

Wolfson Microelectronics' digital signal processing (DSP) software ATLAS has been selected by Nokia for its Reaction Bluetooth Headset.

Developed by Wolfson's Dynamic Hearing division, ATLAS is specifically designed to optimise the audio performance of Bluetooth headsets. The software uses the microphone signals in the headset to capture the user's voice from the surrounding noise, thus improving the quality of the conversation.



Anthony Shilton, General Manager of Wolfson Dynamic Hearing, said: "ATLAS is optimised to help deliver crystal-clear audio and reduced background noise for Bluetooth headsets, and it is great news that Nokia is featuring our software in its Reaction Bluetooth® Headset."