Micron CEO: NAND prices to rise next year

Micron Technology CEO Mark Durcan has said that prices for NAND memory chips will rise next year.

Durcan said that economic uncertainty is weighing on prices of memory chips. A supply glut should be offset by industry production cuts Duncan told Reuters.



“Reacting to surging sales of Apple's iPads, iPhones and other devices, chipmakers ramped up their NAND production capacity, but a supply glut drove prices to new lows this year,” a report by Reuters says. Toshiba Corp will slash production of NAND memore chips by 30 percent and this is expected to increase prices.