Freescale partners with QNX Software, ISaGRAF and Koenig-pa

NX Software Systems Limited, ICS Triplex ISaGRAF, and koenig-pa GmbH (KPA) to develop a programmable logic controller (PLC) reference platform based on Freescale's dual-core QorIQ P1025 processor.

QNX is a provider of operating systems, middleware, development tools, and services for the embedded systems market, while ICS Triplex a developer of automation products. Both the companies are based in Canada. KPA is a Germany-based provider of automation technologies and integrated solutions.



The reference platform integrates EtherCAT(R) protocol software from KPA, PLC firmware from ISaGRAF(C), and the QNX(R) Neutrino(R) real-time operating system (RTOS) to boost the functionality, reliability and performance of control applications communicating via the EtherCAT protocol.