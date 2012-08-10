MaxLinear files counterclaims against Silicon Lab

MaxLinear has filed patent counterclaims against Silicon Laboratories in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California, San Diego Division.

The patent counterclaims assert that a broad range of Silicon Laboratories’ products spanning TV tuners and receivers, satellite and FM and multiband receivers, and wireless MCUs infringe one or more of three MaxLinear patents: United States Patent Nos. 7,362,178; 8,198,940; and 7,778,613.



The counterclaims seek damages and an injunction to stop the sale of the infringing Silicon Laboratories products.



“MaxLinear believes that a wide range of Silicon Laboratories products infringe our intellectual property. We have filed today’s counterclaims for patent infringement to stop Silicon Laboratories from incorporating our patented technology in their products, and on behalf of our shareholders and customers, to vigorously protect MaxLinear’s intellectual property rights.”