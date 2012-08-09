Intersil goes Curiosity

Intersil has 34 unique radiation-hardened and single-event effects hardened ICs onboard the latest space mission, Mars Science Laboratory (Curiosity).

Intersil's history and experience in the space and defense industries span almost six decades, beginning with the founding of Radiation, Inc. in 1950. Since then, virtually every satellite, shuttle launch and deep-space mission has included Intersil products.



Today, Intersil continues its heritage of supplying rad-hard products to the latest space laboratory, the rover Curiosity. The broad range of Intersil parts supporting the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) includes everything from various voltage regulators to MOSFET drivers and dual analog switches to quad differential line receivers.



"We are incredibly proud and honored to be designed into this historic mission to Mars," said Susan Hardman, Senior Vice President of the Analog and Mixed Signal Product Group at Intersil. "This reaffirms Intersil's commitment to the global space community and continued investment in our state-of-the-art testing facility."