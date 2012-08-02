Synopsys acquires Ciranova

Synopsys has completed the acquisition of Ciranova, a privately held electronic design automation (EDA) company.

"Adding Ciranova's technology and engineering talent to the Synopsys custom IC solution team supports our goal to make continual gains in productivity for designers working on advanced custom IC designs. This acquisition creates an opportunity to deliver productivity gains by integrating Ciranova's Helix placer with Synopsys' custom design solution," said Paul Lo, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys' Analog Mixed-Signal Group.



"Additionally, the combination of Synopsys and Ciranova – both founding members of the Interoperable PDK Libraries (IPL) Alliance – underscores Synopsys' commitment to enabling an interoperable Process Design Kit (iPDK) ecosystem. To ensure the long-term growth of the iPDK ecosystem, Synopsys will continue providing Ciranova's PyCell Studio and PyCell usage at no charge", he continues.



The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.