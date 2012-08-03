Raymarine features u-blox GPS

Raymarine recently launched its latest range of intelligent marine multifunction displays (MFDs); the new e Series and c Series use u-blox’ compact AMY-6M GPS satellite receiver module to facilitate accurate positioning for marine applications such as navigation and cartography.

“Reliable GPS positioning is the basis for many core applications. After evaluating several options on the market, u-blox’ GPS module technology proved superior in terms of tracking sensitivity and accuracy. In particular, we found the AMY-6M to deliver excellent performance, making it ideal for our new range of MFDs.” said Chris Jones, Director of Product Management at Raymarine.



"Raymarine’s latest multifunction displays leverage multiple features of our leading GPS module technology, including compact size, high-sensitivity, wide operating temperature range, and immunity to RF noise. These are all important criteria when navigating at sea, and we are pleased that Raymarine has decided to partner with u-blox as their GNSS supplier," said Armin Böshenz, u-blox VP of Sales, EMEA.