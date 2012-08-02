Digi-Key partners with API Technologies Corp

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation has announced the signing of a global distribution agreement with the RF Solutions Division of API Technologies Corp.

API is a provider of electronic systems, subsystems, RF, and secure systems for defense, aerospace, and commercial applications.



“API is an industry leader in both the military and consumer markets. Their high-quality RF, microwave, microelectronics, and security solutions are a welcome addition to our current product offering and we look forward to the future of this partnership,” said Dave Doherty, vice president, global supplier/product operations at Digi-Key.



The global distribution agreement includes products from API’s Spectrum Control and Spectrum Sensors line of products, as well as antenna products from the API’s Spectrum Microwave line.



“We believe that having our products available through Digi-Key will make it easier for design engineers to access our broad offering of solutions for critical and high reliability applications,” said Mark Lyons, global distribution sales manager at API. “With Digi-Key’s diversified and growing global customer base, we look forward to great success in our partnership.”