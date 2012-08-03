Stonestreet One partners with Freescale

Stonestreet One has partnered with Freescale Semiconductor on the development of a turn-key radio module supporting Bluetooth Smart (formerly Bluetooth Low Energy Single Mode).

“Bluetooth Smart is becoming a pervasive low power wireless connectivity solution. With this module solution we leverage the low power capabilities of the Kinetis family of microcontrollers and our proven Bluetopia products,” said Tim Reilly, President and Founder of Stonestreet One. “We look forward to working with Freescale on joint customer opportunities to enable best in class Bluetooth Smart based products for the medical, healthcare and fitness markets.”



“The Bluetooth Smart protocol opens the door to easily and inexpensively connect products we use on a daily basis to the vast installed base of mobile connected devices.” said Bruno Baylac, Director and General Manager of the Medical, Metering and Connectivity business unit at Freescale. “By partnering with Stonestreet One, we are bringing our customers a certified radio module that eliminates the complexities within the RF hardware and protocol software, so they can quickly catch the wave of this exploding market.”