Inphi: $1.6 million loss for quarter

Revenue for the second quarter of 2012 was $23.3 million, up 15% sequentially from $20.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2012. This compares to $24.0 million reported for the second quarter of 2011.

Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2012 was 64.3% of revenue, compared with 63.2% of revenue for the first quarter of 2012 and 64.8% of revenue for the second quarter of 2011.



GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2012 was $1.6 million, or ($0.06) per diluted common share, compared with GAAP net loss of $1.5 million or ($0.05) per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2012 and GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2011.



“Inphi delivered sequential double-digit revenue growth for the second quarter in a row,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. “We benefited from the growth of LRDIMM in data centers and the growth of 40G and 100G in cloud and carrier markets. Inphi’s end-to-end data transport platform from fiber to memory enables customers to bridge the gap between processor and I/O performance, resulting in higher system performance at a lower total cost of ownership.”



First Half 2012 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2012, revenue was $43.5 million, compared with $45.5 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2011. GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $3.1 million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, on approximately 28.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compared with GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on approximately 29.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2011.



Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding. This compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2011, or $0.23 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding.