Top10 semi suppliers for Industrial

Already the market leader in 2010, TI further reinforced its dominance in 2011 as its revenue from the industrial electronics chip space grew to $2.2 billion, up 24.9 percent from $1.8 billion a year earlier.

Top10 Semiconductor Suppliers for Industrial Electronics in 2011

(Revenue in Billions of US Dollars / Market Share in 2011)

Texas Instruments — 2.23 — 7.3% Infineon — 1.83 — 6.0% STMicroelectronics — 1.66 — 5.4% Intel — 1.45 — 4.7% Analog Devices — 1.34 — 4.4% Mitsubishi — 1.19 — 3.9% Maxim — 0.87 — 2.8% Renesas — 0.82 — 2.7% NXP — 0.77 — 2.5% Xilinx — 0.75 — 2.5% Others — 17.73 — 57.8%

TI’s market share last year climbed to 7.3 percent, up from 6.4 percent in 2010, writes IHS.TI headed a field of nine other players. Together the 10 companies enjoyed combined industrial electronics semiconductor revenue of $12.9 billion, roughly 42 percent of a very sizable market worth approximately $30.6 billion.Occupying the No. 2 slot last year after TI was Infineon, with industrial electronics revenue of $1.8 billion, up 24.1 percent from $1.5 billion in 2010.