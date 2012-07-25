Components | July 25, 2012
Automotive shines a bright light in 2012
One of the silver linings to the automotive downturn in 2008 was that it initiated a massive and perhaps long overdue structural change in the auto industry. Many believe that has set the stage for new car sales to grow through the end of this decade.
Automakers are now focused on providing user-friendly and relatively low-cost vehicles that also happen to be some of the most technologically advanced vehicles ever produced. In addition, automakers are shifting more production towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) as “green” initiatives become more prevalent. Ironically, the $4.00-per-gallon price of gasoline in the U.S. that contributed to Detroit’s downfall in 2008 is supporting new car sales in 2012 as buyers return to showrooms to replace old guzzlers with new, fuel-efficient models.
IC Insights forecasts the automotive IC market will grow 8% to $19.6 billion in 2012, up from $18.2 billion in 2011. Furthermore, IC Insights forecasts the automotive IC market will grow to $27.3 billion in 2015, which represents average annual growth of 11% from 2011-2015 (see Figure).
Semiconductor content per vehicle is forecast to increase to $380 in 2012, an increase of 9% from $350 in 2011.
Semiconductor content per vehicle is expected to increase 11% annually between 2009 and 2015, reaching $495 per vehicle at the end of the forecast period, which suggests that the “trickle-down effect” of technology into lower-priced cars will happen at a faster rate than expected a few years ago and that more “green” vehicles, including hybrids and electric automobiles, will be sold.
Although hybrid-electric and electric vehicles (HEVs and EVs) currently account for less than 2% of total new vehicle shipments in the U.S. and around the world, the semiconductor content per vehicle is much greater in these vehicles. IC Insights forecasts that in 2015, full electric vehicles will contain about twice as much semiconductor content as compared to a standard car.
IC Insights forecasts the automotive IC market will grow 8% to $19.6 billion in 2012, up from $18.2 billion in 2011. Furthermore, IC Insights forecasts the automotive IC market will grow to $27.3 billion in 2015, which represents average annual growth of 11% from 2011-2015 (see Figure).
Semiconductor content per vehicle is forecast to increase to $380 in 2012, an increase of 9% from $350 in 2011.
Semiconductor content per vehicle is expected to increase 11% annually between 2009 and 2015, reaching $495 per vehicle at the end of the forecast period, which suggests that the “trickle-down effect” of technology into lower-priced cars will happen at a faster rate than expected a few years ago and that more “green” vehicles, including hybrids and electric automobiles, will be sold.
Although hybrid-electric and electric vehicles (HEVs and EVs) currently account for less than 2% of total new vehicle shipments in the U.S. and around the world, the semiconductor content per vehicle is much greater in these vehicles. IC Insights forecasts that in 2015, full electric vehicles will contain about twice as much semiconductor content as compared to a standard car.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments