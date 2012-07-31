Qualcomm in French cars

Qualcomm and Renault s.a.s. signed a MoU concerning their intended cooperation on the London trial of Qualcomm Halo Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) technology.

The companies plan preliminary studies of the integration of this technology into Renault vehicles. Renault will also join the London trial steering committee.



In November 2011, Qualcomm announced a WEVC trial in London to commence in 2012 that is supported by a cross section of stakeholders ranging from government departments and agencies to commercial and private sector enterprises. The objectives of the trial are to evaluate the commercial viability of wireless EV charging and gain user feedback on the use of WEVC-enabled vehicles.



"We are very excited about the prospects of working with Renault, a global leader in electric vehicles and an innovator in the growing low carbon vehicle market," said Anthony Thomson, vice president of business development and marketing at Qualcomm. "Renault's participation in the WEVC London trial aligns with Qualcomm's drive to make charging of electric vehicles simple and effortless."



"Our intended participation in the WEVC London trial with Qualcomm complements Renault's European research and development project involving 10 partners to demonstrate wireless inductive charging of electric vehicles in a public environment with a high level of performance and safety," said Jacques Hebrard, vice president of Energy and Environment Advanced Projects director at Renault. "The deployment of wireless inductive charging requires inter-operability between cars and ground systems within common European and, hopefully, worldwide standards."