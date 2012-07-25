Components | July 25, 2012
Decreased loss for STMicroelectronics
On a sequential basis, second quarter net revenues increased 6.5% to $2.15 billion, gross margin improved to 34.3% and net loss attributable to parent company decreased to $75 million.
President and CEO Carlo Bozotti commented, “Our second quarter financial results improved on a sequential basis despite a macro-driven change in customer sentiment in June. Thanks to broad-based growth and the continued expansion of our product portfolio into new applications, our second quarter net revenues and gross margin results were in line with our business outlook. Further, we saw a significant improvement in our net results, although there remains substantial progress to be made.
“A critical component of our capability to improve our financial results is ST-Ericsson. During the quarter, the joint-venture took its first steps in executing their new strategic plan and showed initial progress on all profit and loss metrics. In parallel, we are committed to ensure that the VLSI block, our digital businesses plus ST-Ericsson, becomes self-sustainable and this is one of our top priorities.
'© STMicroelectronics
“A critical component of our capability to improve our financial results is ST-Ericsson. During the quarter, the joint-venture took its first steps in executing their new strategic plan and showed initial progress on all profit and loss metrics. In parallel, we are committed to ensure that the VLSI block, our digital businesses plus ST-Ericsson, becomes self-sustainable and this is one of our top priorities.
'© STMicroelectronics
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments