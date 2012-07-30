Pacific Biosciences and Imec announce collaboration

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. provider of the PacBio® RS High Resolution Genetic Analyzer and Belgium-based nanoelectronics research center imec today announced a multi-year research collaboration focused on the development of advanced microchips for highly multiplexed single molecule genetic analysis.

This research and development project will build on Pacific Biosciences zero-mode waveguide (ZMW) technology and imec’s knowledge in nanophotonics, CMOS sensors, technology integration and fabrication.



“From our inception we have been committed to exploiting the potential of the unique capabilities of our ZMW-based Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) analysis technology to drive innovation in the life sciences,” said Michael Hunkapiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. “The goal of this collaboration is to harness the power of microchips to scale the capacity and throughput of our SMRT technology. We look forward to working with imec on this advanced development program as we continue to expand the application space for our platform.”



Luc Van den hove, Chief Executive Officer and President of imec, commented: “We are excited to work with the leading single molecule sequencing company to identify ways to bring greater economies of scale to this breakthrough technology through nanoscale semiconductor fabrication. This collaboration is another example of how imec leverages the research competencies of its Life Science Program with its CMORE technology platforms to deliver full custom integrated nano/microsystem solutions to our partners for new and emerging markets.”