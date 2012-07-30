Components | July 30, 2012
Pacific Biosciences and Imec announce collaboration
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. provider of the PacBio® RS High Resolution Genetic Analyzer and Belgium-based nanoelectronics research center imec today announced a multi-year research collaboration focused on the development of advanced microchips for highly multiplexed single molecule genetic analysis.
This research and development project will build on Pacific Biosciences zero-mode waveguide (ZMW) technology and imec’s knowledge in nanophotonics, CMOS sensors, technology integration and fabrication.
“From our inception we have been committed to exploiting the potential of the unique capabilities of our ZMW-based Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) analysis technology to drive innovation in the life sciences,” said Michael Hunkapiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. “The goal of this collaboration is to harness the power of microchips to scale the capacity and throughput of our SMRT technology. We look forward to working with imec on this advanced development program as we continue to expand the application space for our platform.”
Luc Van den hove, Chief Executive Officer and President of imec, commented: “We are excited to work with the leading single molecule sequencing company to identify ways to bring greater economies of scale to this breakthrough technology through nanoscale semiconductor fabrication. This collaboration is another example of how imec leverages the research competencies of its Life Science Program with its CMORE technology platforms to deliver full custom integrated nano/microsystem solutions to our partners for new and emerging markets.”
“From our inception we have been committed to exploiting the potential of the unique capabilities of our ZMW-based Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) analysis technology to drive innovation in the life sciences,” said Michael Hunkapiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. “The goal of this collaboration is to harness the power of microchips to scale the capacity and throughput of our SMRT technology. We look forward to working with imec on this advanced development program as we continue to expand the application space for our platform.”
Luc Van den hove, Chief Executive Officer and President of imec, commented: “We are excited to work with the leading single molecule sequencing company to identify ways to bring greater economies of scale to this breakthrough technology through nanoscale semiconductor fabrication. This collaboration is another example of how imec leverages the research competencies of its Life Science Program with its CMORE technology platforms to deliver full custom integrated nano/microsystem solutions to our partners for new and emerging markets.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments