Components | July 30, 2012
Micronas with further growth in profit and sales
Consolidated net sales by the Micronas Group in the first half of 2012 came to CHF 86.9 million, which is 9 percent higher than in the first half of 2011.
After adjusting for currency movements – in euros – the rise was 15.1 percent. The sharp increase in the value of the Japanese yen against the euro also helped Micronas. The Automotive segment generated CHF 81.0 million, which is 11.6 percent more than the year-back figure. After adjusting for currency fluctuations (in euros), Automotive sales went up by 17.8 percent.
The Micronas Group’s operating profit (EBIT) went up 59.6 percent year-on-year to CHF 13.1 million. The EBIT margin rose from 10.3 to 15.1 percent.
After taking account of financial income and expenses, and taxes, Micronas posted a profit of CHF 7.0 million for the first half-year, an increase of CHF 5.7 million on the prior-year period. Earnings per share stood at CHF 0.24. At the end of June 2012, Micronas held cash and cash equivalents of CHF 159.5 million, compared with CHF 156.2 million at end-2011. With equity capital at CHF 136.4 million (CHF 129.2 million at end-2011) the equity ratio came to 48.6 percent.
“Micronas can look back on a good first half of 2012. The positive trend at the Company continues,” says Micronas CEO Matthias Bopp. “Not only did profit and sales rise significantly compared with the first half of 2011, but they also exceeded the expectations we announced at the start of the year.”
Thanks to the positive demand trend, utilization of production capacity at the Freiburg wafer fab rose to more than 80 percent in the first half of 2012, up from 70 percent in the prior-year period. The fall in sales of consumer products was more than offset by a continuous rise in sales of products for the automotive and industrial market. Short-time work at the Freiburg plant, which was only needed to a small extent in the first half-year, was stopped altogether at the end of June 2012.
Despite the uncertain economic outlook, the Board of Directors and Management believe that global demand for automotive products will hold firm in the second half of the year. For 2012 as a whole, they expect net sales of about CHF 170 million, and an EBIT margin of around 15 percent.
The Micronas Group’s operating profit (EBIT) went up 59.6 percent year-on-year to CHF 13.1 million. The EBIT margin rose from 10.3 to 15.1 percent.
After taking account of financial income and expenses, and taxes, Micronas posted a profit of CHF 7.0 million for the first half-year, an increase of CHF 5.7 million on the prior-year period. Earnings per share stood at CHF 0.24. At the end of June 2012, Micronas held cash and cash equivalents of CHF 159.5 million, compared with CHF 156.2 million at end-2011. With equity capital at CHF 136.4 million (CHF 129.2 million at end-2011) the equity ratio came to 48.6 percent.
“Micronas can look back on a good first half of 2012. The positive trend at the Company continues,” says Micronas CEO Matthias Bopp. “Not only did profit and sales rise significantly compared with the first half of 2011, but they also exceeded the expectations we announced at the start of the year.”
Thanks to the positive demand trend, utilization of production capacity at the Freiburg wafer fab rose to more than 80 percent in the first half of 2012, up from 70 percent in the prior-year period. The fall in sales of consumer products was more than offset by a continuous rise in sales of products for the automotive and industrial market. Short-time work at the Freiburg plant, which was only needed to a small extent in the first half-year, was stopped altogether at the end of June 2012.
Despite the uncertain economic outlook, the Board of Directors and Management believe that global demand for automotive products will hold firm in the second half of the year. For 2012 as a whole, they expect net sales of about CHF 170 million, and an EBIT margin of around 15 percent.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments