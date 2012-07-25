NXP with revenues of $1,094 million

"We are very pleased with our performance during the second quarter of 2012 as we delivered revenue of $1,094 million, which was above the upper end of our guidance range.”

”We experienced growth in every one of our target end markets, notwithstanding the uncertain macro environment we find ourselves operating within. Furthermore, our results during the quarter are a positive indication of the company specific opportunities we have previously communicated.The growth drivers that contributed to our second quarter results are in the early stages and we anticipate further contribution in future periods. We are committed to further investments in our product portfolio that should enable future top-line growth in our core target markets, and when combined with our deep applications knowledge and customer focus should enable NXP to grow in excess of the overall semiconductor industry," said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer.