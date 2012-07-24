Rambus: increased loss

Net loss for the second quarter of 2012 was $32.2 million as compared to net loss of $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2012 and net loss of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2011.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $60.1 million as compared to a net loss of $14.8 million for the same period of 2011.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2012 was $56.2 million, down 11% sequentially from the first quarter of 2012. This quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily due to recognition of one-time royalty revenue during the first quarter of 2012 from a licensing agreement with MediaTek and lower royalties reported by certain other licensees in the semiconductor industry.



This decline was partially offset by the first quarterly royalty payment from Broadcom during the second quarter of 2012. As compared to the second quarter of 2011, revenue was down 15% primarily due to the decrease in contract revenue, lower royalties reported by certain licensees and expiration of a patent license agreement. The decreased revenue for the second quarter of 2012 as compared to the prior year period was partially offset by revenue recognized from various new patent license agreements signed in the second half of 2011 as well as revenue from certain patent license agreements resulting from the acquisition of Cryptography Research Inc. (CRI).



Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $119.1 million, down 8% over the same period of last year, for the same reasons as discussed above.