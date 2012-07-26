Dialog Semiconductor plc reports revenues of 159.5 MUSD

“I am pleased to report a solid second quarter for Dialog, achieving strong year over year revenue growth”, says Chief Executive , Dr Jalal Bagherli.

”The breadth and depth of our technology portfolio, particularly for class leading power management, has enabled us to continue to build deeper engagement with leading trend-setting customers and partners.



We have also continued to invest in and execute on our strategic priorities to drive profitable growth through Smartphones, Tablet PCs and now next generation Ultrabook solutions. Taken together, these factors continue to position Dialog well for continued strong revenue growth.”





- Revenue for Q2 2012 was $159.5 million, an increase of 37.4% over Q2 2011 Incremental gross margin improvement of 0.6 percentage points in the quarter

- Q2 2012 IFRS operating profit (EBIT) was $13.4 million or 8.4% of revenue with underlying(*) operating profit of $16.9 million or 10.6% of revenue

- Q2 2012 underlying(*) EBITDA(**) of $24.4 million or 15.3% of revenue, compared to $20.4 million or 17.6% in the prior year

- Q2 2012 underlying(*) diluted earnings per share of 20 cents, compared to 24 cents in Q2 2011

- Remain confident in our ability to meet current market revenue expectations for the full

year 2012