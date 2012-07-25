Components | July 25, 2012
ams expects revenue growth of around 40%
ams continued to grow revenues and earnings in the second quarter of 2012, driven by strong demand for its high performance analog solutions and the expansion of its global customer base.
Increasing expectations once again, ams now expects 2012 revenue growth of around 40% year-on-year; in addition, ams anticipates 2012 full year EBIT margins to exceed 20%.
Second quarter group revenues grew to EUR 96.1 million, an increase of 66% from EUR 57.9 million in the same quarter 2011 (54% in constant currency terms) and up 6% quarter-on-quarter. Revenues for the first half of 2012 were EUR 186.8 million, an increase of 65% from EUR 113.0 million recorded in the first half of 2011 (57% in constant currency terms).
In the second quarter, gross margin was 54% excluding acquisition-related amortization and 52% including acquisition-related amortization, compared to 51% in the same quarter 2011. For the first half of 2012, gross margin increased to 54% excluding acquisition-related amortization and 51% including acquisition-related amortization, compared to 51% in the first half of 2011.
The result from operations (EBIT) for the second quarter was EUR 21.3 million, up 180% from EUR 7.6 million in the second quarter of 2011. This result reflects the successful expansion of ams’ business in attractive growth markets and the ongoing market success of its customers..
For the first half of 2012, EBIT was EUR 39.6 million, compared to EUR 15.8 million in the same period last year. The net result for the second quarter 2012 was EUR 19.7 million compared to EUR 6.6 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter were CHF 1.87/1.77 or EUR 1.56/1.48 (CHF 0.80/0.78 or EUR 0.65/0.63 for the second quarter 2011). The net profit for the first half-year 2012 was EUR 38.9 million, equivalent to CHF 3.68/3.53 or EUR 3.06/2.93 per share (basic/diluted), compared to EUR 14.0 million, i.e. CHF 1.74/1.70 or EUR 1.37/1.34 per share (basic/diluted), for the same period last year.
