Components | July 27, 2012
A sharp decline in VI Chip affected Vicor
Revenues for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012, decreased to $55,467,000, compared to $65,402,000 for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from $59,668,000 for the first quarter of 2012.
Gross margin decreased to $24,106,000 for the second quarter of 2012, compared to $27,309,000 for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from $24,467,000 for the first quarter of 2012. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue increased to 43.5% for the second quarter of 2012 compared to 41.8% for the second quarter of 2011, and increased on a sequential basis from 41.0% for the first quarter of 2012.
Net income for the second quarter was $220,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,066,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $326,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2012.
Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2012, decreased by 15.3% to $115,135,000 from $135,857,000 for the corresponding period a year ago. Net income for the six month period was $546,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7,084,000 or $0.17 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.
Total backlog at the end of the second quarter was $42,219,000, compared to $54,234,000, at the end of 2011.
Commenting on the second quarter, Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Trends discussed in prior investor communications continue to influence our consolidated performance. Many of the market segments and geographies we serve remain soft. A sharp decline in VI Chip unit shipments for the second quarter, reflecting lower than expected bookings in preceding quarters, underscores VI Chip's dependence on a limited number of customers.
"We expect our new product initiatives and expanding market presence to contribute to both a diversification of our customer base and an improved outlook for 2013." Dr. Vinciarelli concluded, "We remain confident our strategic assumptions are sound and intend to stay the course, despite headwinds with specific programs and the economy at large."
