Two acquisitions for IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has acquired NXP’s high-speed data converter assets and Alvand Technologies, an analog IP company specializing in data converters. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“High-speed analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion are the key performance-determining functions on the base station radio card, but – until now – they have been a gap in our portfolio,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, president and CEO at IDT. “Over 10 months in the making, this pair of complementary acquisitions enables us to deliver what our customers have been asking for – a complete signal chain lineup from antenna to network. NXP’s existing data converter portfolio provides leading-edge products today, while Alvand Technologies provides critical IP needed for our next-generation roadmap. Having access to all the critical analog and digital functions in the base station uniquely positions IDT to optimize our customers’ system-level performance, power, cost and time-to-market.”



Tewksbury continued, “This completes the acquisition program to realize our mission of delivering system-level analog and digital solutions for communications infrastructure and enterprise computing. With our strategic repositioning now completed, our attention is focused on closing and integrating the recently announced acquisitions, optimizing our cost structure to meet our previously stated operating margin targets, and delivering superior financial returns to shareholders.”