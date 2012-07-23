Components | July 23, 2012
Freescale reports net sales of USD 1.03bn
Freescale Semiconductor, reports net sales of USD 1.03 billion for the second quarter ended June 29, 2012.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2012 were $1.03 billion, compared to $950 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $1.22 billion in the second quarter of last year.
Income from operations for the three months ended June 29, 2012 was $112 million, compared to $168 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $31 million in the second quarter of 2011.
The net loss for the second quarter of 2012 was $34 million, compared to a loss of $9 million in the first quarter of 2012 and a loss of $168 million in the second quarter last year.
Third Quarter 2012 Outlook
Income from operations for the three months ended June 29, 2012 was $112 million, compared to $168 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $31 million in the second quarter of 2011.
The net loss for the second quarter of 2012 was $34 million, compared to a loss of $9 million in the first quarter of 2012 and a loss of $168 million in the second quarter last year.
“Second quarter results showed sequential improvement, with eight percent sales growth and contribution from our automotive, networking, consumer and industrial businesses,” said Gregg Lowe, president and CEO. “We also improved gross margin and added to our cash balance in the quarter.”Product Revenues
- AISG (which includes our microcontroller, analog and sensor products) net sales were $568 million, compared to $527 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $634 million in the second quarter of 2011.
- NMSG (which includes our networking processors, applications processors and radio frequency products) net sales were $335 million, compared to $317 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $423 million in the second quarter of 2011.
- Cellular net sales were $50 million, compared to $66 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $122 million in the second quarter of 2011.
- Other net sales (which includes intellectual property and foundry revenue) were $76 million, compared to $40 million in the first quarter of 2012 and $44 million in the second quarter of 2011.
Third Quarter 2012 Outlook
- Net sales to be between $955 million and $1.005 billion
- Gross margins to decrease approximately 75 basis points on a sequential basis
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments