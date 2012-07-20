AMD revenue down MoM and YoY

AMD reported on 2Q/2012 revenue of USD 1.41 billion, net income of USD 37 million and operating income of USD 77 million.

© AMD

Current Outlook

"Overall weakness in the global economy, softer consumer spending and lower channel demand for our desktop processors in China and Europe made the closing weeks of the quarter challenging," said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. "We are taking definitive steps to improve our performance and correct the issues within our control as we expect headwinds will continue in the third quarter as the industry sets a new baseline. We remain optimistic about our core businesses as well as future opportunities with our competitively differentiated next-generation Accelerated Processor Units (APUs). Our recently launched Trinity APU continues to gain traction with customers. We are committed to driving profitable growth."AMD expects revenue to decrease 1 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, sequentially for the third quarter of 2012.