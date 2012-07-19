Micron: Phase Change Memory in volume production

Micron Technology, Inc. announced an industry first with high-volume availability of its 45-nanometer (nm) Phase Change Memory (PCM) for mobile devices, featuring 1-gigabit (Gb) PCM plus 512-megabit (Mb) LPDDR2 in a multichip package.

“Our commitment to innovation and continued development of advanced products to address the voracious demands of the wireless industry is clear and strong,” said Tom Eby, Vice President of the Wireless Solutions Group at Micron. “We are determined to evolve and innovate by continuing to offer the best-tailored solutions for both today’s and tomorrow’s market requirements.”



“Intel’s Mobile and Communications Group is at the forefront of new cellular product and technology enablement, and we see great value in Micron’s PCM technology,” said Stefan Butz, Vice President, Marketing and Product Planning for Intel's Mobile and Communications Group. “With a commitment to innovation and standardization, as well as a long history of cooperation with Intel, Micron is a trusted supplier.”