Mouser and Intersil ink distribution deal

Mouser Electronics signed a new worldwide distribution agreement with Intersil Corporation.

“We are very pleased to welcome Intersil to our lineup of industry-leading semiconductor suppliers. Our collaboration with Intersil is great news for design engineers who want to speed their time-to-market,” says Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Semiconductors. “We look forward to a long, prosperous business relationship between our two companies.”



“Mouser has decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of leading edge components for design engineers,” says David Loftus, Senior Vice president of Worldwide Sales and Corporate Marketing at Intersil. “This global agreement will allow us to expand our customer base with Mouser’s best-in-class service and streamlined logistics.”